Sunday WX 2-12-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eat at your own risk
-
Hiking: Trash bags could help save your life
-
Galveston man's harsh obituary trending
-
7-year-old boy dies of injuries due to hit-and-run in Mesa
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
Semi crushes police car in Wyoming
-
Solidarity rally for Muslim community in Phoenix
-
"The Park" offers the best from food truck chefs
-
Woman accused on kidnapping in Scottsdale
-
Verify: Why DeVos is considered a hero in Arizona
More Stories
-
Grammys 2017: Five big moments to expectFeb 12, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Grammy-winning musician Al Jarreau dies at 76Feb 12, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
-
Hundreds show solidarity with Muslims in Phoenix rallyFeb 11, 2017, 10:11 p.m.