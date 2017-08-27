Sunday 8-27-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 in critical condition after dog attack
-
Former sheriff Joe Arpaio shows us his pardon from Trump
-
Aransas Pass community a '100 percent' disaster
-
Videos show Denver cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Protestor arrested for allegedly kicking tear gas can at police
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Man loses job over post that sparked outrage on Facebook
-
Hispanic activists outraged by President Trump's pardon for Arpaio
-
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pardoned by President Donald Trump
-
Civil Rights activists are calling for the termination of a GCU professor
More Stories
-
John McCain is not happy about Donald Trump…Aug 25, 2017, 8:07 p.m.
-
Mayor: Port Aransas community is a '100-percent…Aug 26, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
-
Arpaio thanks Trump for pardon, asks supporters to…Aug 25, 2017, 7:08 p.m.