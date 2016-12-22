A low-pressure system is drawing upon moisture from the south and soaking the Southwest.
It's strictly a rain-maker for most, since snow levels will remain between 9,000' and 8,000'.
By Saturday, storm system number two arrives, renewing chances for rain and kicking up the winds.
This system will be colder and we'll see snow levels tumble from 6,000' Saturday morning to 3,000' by nighttime.
For many in the High Country, it looks likely to be a White Christmas!
THURSDAY: 65/53 showers likely
FRIDAY: 64/51 partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance for showers
SATURDAY: 58/39 showers likely, windy
CHRISTMAS: 56/40 slight chance for early morning showers otherwise partly cloudy
MONDAY: 63/45 mostly sunny
TUESDAY: 68/47 mostly sunny
WEDNESDAY: 70/49 mostly sunny
