Rain soaks the downtown Phoenix streets, Dec. 21, 2016. (Photo: Carloz Chavez/12 News)

A low-pressure system is drawing upon moisture from the south and soaking the Southwest.

It's strictly a rain-maker for most, since snow levels will remain between 9,000' and 8,000'.

By Saturday, storm system number two arrives, renewing chances for rain and kicking up the winds.

This system will be colder and we'll see snow levels tumble from 6,000' Saturday morning to 3,000' by nighttime.

For many in the High Country, it looks likely to be a White Christmas!

THURSDAY: 65/53 showers likely

FRIDAY: 64/51 partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance for showers

SATURDAY: 58/39 showers likely, windy

CHRISTMAS: 56/40 slight chance for early morning showers otherwise partly cloudy

MONDAY: 63/45 mostly sunny

TUESDAY: 68/47 mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY: 70/49 mostly sunny

