Flood warning in Valley areas, snow in the high country

12 News , KPNX 11:38 AM. MST January 21, 2017

A flood advisory alert has been issued for North and east of Central in Phoenix until 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says snow and rain showers continue Saturday, making highways slippery with snow and reducing visibility.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends to avoid traveling as the storms pass through Arizona.

2 men stuck in high waters running through Cave Creek Wash

9,000 homes have power outages in Payson area

Shelter opened in Pine, AZ to help during the winter storms

 

