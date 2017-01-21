Flood warning in Valley areas, snow in the high country

A flood advisory alert has been issued for North and east of Central in Phoenix until 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
RADAR: PHOENIX AREA
The National Weather Service says snow and rain showers continue Saturday, making highways slippery with snow and reducing visibility.
RADAR: FLAGSTAFF AREA
The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends to avoid traveling as the storms pass through Arizona.
DPS discouraging all travel to Northern Arizona as a powerful storm moves in. pic.twitter.com/PRQcA9aE7N— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 20, 2017
