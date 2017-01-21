Flood warning in Valley areas, snow in the high country

Floodwaters filled the I-17 underpass at Greenway Road on Dec. 22, 2016. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

A flood advisory alert has been issued for North and east of Central in Phoenix until 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says snow and rain showers continue Saturday, making highways slippery with snow and reducing visibility.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends to avoid traveling as the storms pass through Arizona.

DPS discouraging all travel to Northern Arizona as a powerful storm moves in. pic.twitter.com/PRQcA9aE7N — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 20, 2017

