Flash flood watch issued for Friday as Valley braces for storms

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch a day early in anticipation of storms Friday.

The flash flood watch includes most of the Valley: Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West, Goodyear, Buckeye, Avondale, Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Tonopah, Fountain Hills, Queen Creek and New River.

The NWS said the area would get several rounds of heavy rain, strong wind and lightning from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

Flooding of washes, low water crossings and poorly drained intersections is likely, the NWS said. Weather officials warn that you should be especially cautious at night, when flash flooding may be harder to see.

The flash flood watch is from 2 p.m. to midnight, but thunderstorms will also be possible in the morning, and the timing of the watch could change.

