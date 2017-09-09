KPNX
Flash flood warning: Parts of Mohave County getting nearly 1 inch of rain in minutes

12 News , KPNX 3:38 PM. MST September 09, 2017

A flash flood warning is in effect for central Mohave county including Kingman.

The National Weather Service tweeted that a gouge on Bull Mountain near Kingman picked up 0.79 inches of rain in 15 minutes.

The warning is in effect until Saturday 8 p.m. 

