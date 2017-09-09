Flash flood warning: Parts of Mohave County getting nearly 1 inch of rain in minutes

A flash flood warning is in effect for central Mohave county including Kingman.

2p: Flash Flood WARNING is in effect for central Mohave county including Kingman and Golden Valley. Turn around, don't drown! #azwx pic.twitter.com/G1Ov1sFg3k — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 9, 2017

The National Weather Service tweeted that a gouge on Bull Mountain near Kingman picked up 0.79 inches of rain in 15 minutes.

2p: A gauge on Bull Mountain near Kingman picked up 0.79" of rain in 15 minutes! Flooding likely! #azwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 9, 2017

The warning is in effect until Saturday 8 p.m.

© 2017 KPNX-TV