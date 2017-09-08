KPNX
Flash flood warning in Apache Junction as rain hits East Valley

12 News , KPNX 8:03 PM. MST September 08, 2017

PHOENIX - Storms are making their way into the Phoenix area Friday night from the east, bringing heavy rain in areas.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Apache Junction, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp and Usery Mountain Park until 11 p.m.

A rain gauge north of Apache Junction registered .94 inches of rain between 7:10 and 7:40 p.m.

As of 7:15 p.m., the clouds were still east of Mesa, but they are headed west into the Valley slowly. Other storms are lined up to the southeast from San Tan Valley to Casa Grande.

RADAR: Track the storms

The Phoenix area is under a flash flood watch until midnight in anticipation of heavy rain.

