Flagstaff schools closed Tuesday for snow

Snow in Flagstaff on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: Tresa Tudrick)

A trio of winter storms have swept through Arizona since last week, leaving snow piled up in the High Country.

More school closures have been announced for Tuesday. Flagstaff Unified School District will be closed, as will two large charters: BASIS and Northland Preparatory Academy.

Blue Ridge Schools are operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Schools across the Flagstaff area were closed Monday due to snowy conditions.

It's not yet known if or when the schools will have make-up days for canceled classes.

Flagstaff is expecting more snow through the night Monday and some flurries Tuesday before things taper off and the snow relents Wednesday.

We'll add schools to this list as we receive word of more closures.





