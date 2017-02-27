Flagstaff could see up to 12 inches of snow

Snow falls in Northern Arizona. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Residents in Flagstaff and Williams could see snow levels reach the double digits as a storm moves into the region.

The latest from the National Weather Service shows the two Arizona cities are forecast to receive eight to 12 inches of snow in areas above 6,000 feet by Tuesday morning.

Winds in the High Country could reach speeds up to 45 mph resulting in reduced visibility from blowing or drifting snow.

The heaviest snow will be in the overnight hours between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Areas above 8,500 feet could see up to 19 inches of snow.

The heavy snow will cause extremely hazardous driving on both Interstate 17 and Interstate 40 as early as Monday afternoon, according to NWS.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area.

In Phoenix, residents will get a wet start to their week.

PICS: Weather and nature photos

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Get the latest weather info on our free app: Android | iOS

(© 2017 KPNX)