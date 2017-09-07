Dust, rain hits the Valley in 'preview' storm

Southwest portions of the Phoenix area were placed under a dust storm warning Thursday night.
The warning is in effect through 8 p.m.
The dust storm hit the Valley Thursday, while flash flood watches were place for more storm activity expected Friday and through the weekend.
MORE: Flash flood watch issued for Friday as Valley braces for storms
8:20 p.m.
The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Maricopa County until 8:45 p.m. The storm is expected to hit the area of Carefree, North Scottsdale and much of McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
TRACK STORMS: http://12ne.ws/radar
7:32 p.m.
Lightning, thunder and rain moved into San Tan Valley around 7:22 p.m., as shown on video by 12 News Weather Watcher Danny Lambert.
7:00 p.m.
The dust was headed northwest toward Gilbert and Chandler, according to radar.
6:36 p.m.
Twitter user @FColobus posted some incredible video of the dust storm as it hit San Tan Valley around 6:30 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
DUST STORM WARNING until 800PM #PullAsideStayAlive. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/LZ0yvm2lQu— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 8, 2017
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs