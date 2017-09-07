Dust, rain hits the Valley in 'preview' storm

A wall of dust in the distance near Casa Grande Sept. 7, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

Southwest portions of the Phoenix area were placed under a dust storm warning Thursday night.

The warning is in effect through 8 p.m.

The dust storm hit the Valley Thursday, while flash flood watches were place for more storm activity expected Friday and through the weekend.

8:20 p.m.

The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Maricopa County until 8:45 p.m. The storm is expected to hit the area of Carefree, North Scottsdale and much of McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

7:32 p.m.

Lightning, thunder and rain moved into San Tan Valley around 7:22 p.m., as shown on video by 12 News Weather Watcher Danny Lambert.

7:00 p.m.

The dust was headed northwest toward Gilbert and Chandler, according to radar.

6:36 p.m.

Twitter user @FColobus posted some incredible video of the dust storm as it hit San Tan Valley around 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

