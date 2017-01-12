Dodge the rain at Barrett-Jackson

A Thunderbird, one of many cars sits on the showroom of Barrett-Jackson Auction at Westworld in Scottsdale, Arizona Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

The weekend is almost here (finally!) and so is the 46th annual Barrett-Jackson car auction in Scottsdale.

This year will feature cars from Justin Bieber, Steven Tyler and Dale Earnhardt Jr., plus the 1986 Ferrari Testarossa famously used in Miami Vice, as well as the Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle used to develop the Corvette.

With the huge selection of collectibles inside WestWorld, the forecasted weekend rain will be out of sight and out of mind.

It all kicks off this Saturday Jan. 14 and runs through the following weekend with the last day on Jan. 22.

