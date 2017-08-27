Controlled release of water from Barker, Addicks Reservoirs to cause additional flooding
A voluntary evacuation order is in effect for areas surrounding the Barker and Addicks reservoirs as the Army Corps of Engineers completes controlled releases of water to relieve pressure on the dams. 8/27 9 p.m.
KHOU 7:11 PM. MST August 27, 2017
