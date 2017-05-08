Can a dramatic temperature change make you sick?

PHOENIX - Phoenix reached a record high temperature of 108 degrees on Friday. Then over the Cinco de Mayo weekend, temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees to a high of 72 degrees on Sunday.

Can a sudden drop in temperature cause people to become sick?

“Change in temperature doesn't actually make you sick, but it can make some conditions you already have worse,” said Dr. Kara Geren, an emergency medical doctor at Maricopa Integrative Health System.

Saturday also brought strong winds, which probably blew a lot of dust around to exasperate an already tough allergy season.

“People that have asthma can have a worsening of asthma because all the pollen in the air," said Dr. Geren. "A change in barometric pressure can make people who already have arthritis have more joint pain. Or people with migraines have a headache."

Dr. Geren said the cooler temperatures can motivate people to get out more and interact in more social settings.

“We're having a very late flu season as well," she said. "Influenza, for the most part, is gone in most parts of the country. Normally, it's gone by May but we're still seeing more influenza than we would expect."

Dr. Geren said most heat related-illnesses occur when the thermometer rises. She suggests staying hydrated and washing your hands to stay healthy, no matter what the temperature is.

