Blowing dust moves into the Phoenix area from the east

A wall of dust near Apache Junction Aug. 27, 2017. (Photo: Rebekah Anne Badzinski)

PHOENIX - Arizona Department of Transportation cameras saw blowing dust moving into the far East Valley around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, Queen Creek and the Southeast Valley until 7 p.m.

The dust moved into the Phoenix area via Interstate 10, according to ADOT.

The dust is making it's way into the Phoenix area via I-10. #azwx #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/LTVgauOhVy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 28, 2017

The wall of dust lowered visibility on US 60 and Interstate 10 in those areas. Drivers are advised to pull over until the dust passes.

