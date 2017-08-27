Blowing dust moves into the Phoenix area from the east

PHOENIX - Arizona Department of Transportation cameras saw blowing dust moving into the far East Valley around 6 p.m. Sunday.
#ADOT cameras in the far East Valley are starting to show dust moving in. #azwx #PhxTraffic #PullAsideStayAlive pic.twitter.com/HS9YNlP0vW— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 28, 2017
The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, Queen Creek and the Southeast Valley until 7 p.m.
The dust moved into the Phoenix area via Interstate 10, according to ADOT.
The dust is making it's way into the Phoenix area via I-10. #azwx #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/LTVgauOhVy— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 28, 2017
The wall of dust lowered visibility on US 60 and Interstate 10 in those areas. Drivers are advised to pull over until the dust passes.
