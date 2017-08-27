KPNX
Blowing dust moves into the Phoenix area from the east

12 News , KPNX 7:02 PM. MST August 27, 2017

PHOENIX - Arizona Department of Transportation cameras saw blowing dust moving into the far East Valley around 6 p.m. Sunday. 

The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, Queen Creek and the Southeast Valley until 7 p.m. 

The dust moved into the Phoenix area via Interstate 10, according to ADOT. 

The wall of dust lowered visibility on US 60 and Interstate 10 in those areas. Drivers are advised to pull over until the dust passes. 

