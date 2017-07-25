Apparently, even Seattle's rainy days can't compete with Monsoon 2017... so far

Beautiful sunrise shot at the Gates Pass Trail near Tucson. (Photo: Adrienne McLeod / Special to 12 News)

Want to know how Monsoon 2017 is going so far in Arizona?

An interesting stat shared by the National Weather Service in Seattle might put it in perspective.

According to NWS, Tucson has received more rain in the last two weeks than a certain northwestern city, known for rainy and gloomy days, has had since the start of May.

Tucson has seen over 4.5 inches of rain since July 10, topping totals in Seattle.

Here's a stat for you. Tucson, Arizona has received more rain in the past 2 weeks than Seattle has received since May 1st. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 25, 2017

Although it's a historic dry period for Seattle, the Emerald City still dominates in the yearly rain total -- it's still quite interesting to see the effects monsoon season has on the otherwise drier parts Arizona.

Seattle climbs to 7th place on all-time list Tue with 38 straight days w/o measurable rain. Might be first July without even a trace. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 25, 2017

