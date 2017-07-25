KPNX
Apparently, even Seattle's rainy days can't compete with Monsoon 2017... so far

12 News , KPNX 10:36 AM. MST July 25, 2017

Want to know how Monsoon 2017 is going so far in Arizona?

An interesting stat shared by the National Weather Service in Seattle might put it in perspective.

According to NWS, Tucson has received more rain in the last two weeks than a certain northwestern city, known for rainy and gloomy days, has had since the start of May.

Tucson has seen over 4.5 inches of rain since July 10, topping totals in Seattle.

Although it's a historic dry period for Seattle, the Emerald City still dominates in the yearly rain total -- it's still quite interesting to see the effects monsoon season has on the otherwise drier parts Arizona.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


