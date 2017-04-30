5 killed, dozens hurt as tornadoes strike east of Dallas

Home heavily damaged in Van Zandt County.

DALLAS - 5 people have been killed and dozens of others have been injured as tornadoes ripped through Van Zandt County just east of Dallas Saturday night.



Significant tornado damage was reported in the Canton, Texas area which is about 60 miles east of the metro area. The National Weather Service said at least 3 tornadoes struck Eustace, Caney City and Canton in Northeast Texas.



In an update late Saturday evening, Canton Fire Department Captain Brian Horton said as many as 5 people may have been killed, but crews were working to assess the situation. "We still may have people unaccounted for." said Horton.



56 people have been treated for storm-related injuries with 6 still in the hospital, according to East Texas Medical Centerin Tyler. 2 people were reported in critical condition.



Widespread damage has been reported across a large area of Van Zandt County.



Displacement centers have been set up to assist residents who have been impacted. Captain Horton urged anyone who needs assistance to attempt to meet emergency crews at a main road in Canton.



The Red Cross is also on the scene and has set up shelters in the following locations:

First Methodist Church Life Center, 600 S. Buffalo, Canton, Texas

Emory City Center, 735 N. Texas St., Emory, Texas

Anyone needing assistance should contact the Red Cross at 866-505-4801.



Local officials have issued a disaster declaration for Van Zandt County.

I-20 remained closed in the affected area.A car dealership at FM 17 and I-20 sustained significant damage. Ernestine Cook rushed to check on her son who works at the dealership. "I wanted to make sure he wasn't here," she said. "I'm just devastated. Thank God they weren't here."



Damage has also been reported near Emory, Texas.



Rowlett Police and Fire Rescue units are en route to assist in the Canton area. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted Texas Task Force 2 has been sent to assist in Canton and Van Zandt, County.









