3 winter storms to blanket northern Arizona with heavy snow

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Get ready, northern Arizona -- heavy snow is on its way.

A series of winter storm systems are expected to hit northern Arizona starting Thursday continuing into the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS has issued a winter storm warning for the several areas including Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, The Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, The Western Mogollon Rim, The Eastern Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons.

According to the NWS, extended periods of snow in the High Country will start on Thursday, but the greatest impact will be Friday night to early Saturday with heavy snow and wind.

NWS says winds of 30 mph and nearly 2 feet of snow are expected in some areas. Flagstaff could see a foot and a half of powder.

The snow level could drop below 5,000 feet between Friday and Saturday, according to initial reports from NWS.

Although Sunday looks mostly quiet, according to NWS, a third storm, with possible heavy snow, is expected late Sunday or early Monday.

Drivers traveling in the High Country should use extreme caution starting Thursday.

Down in the Valley, rain is expected Thursday followed by heavier precipitation Friday and Friday night.

