2017 will probably be the hottest year on record for Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - If you're thinking it's a little warm for this time of year, you're not crazy.

According to the National Weather Service, 2017 might become the new hottest year on record for Phoenix.

The current hottest year on record is 2014, with an average temperature of 77.1 degrees.

Forecasters expect 2017's average temperature to be somewhere between 77.1 and 77.3 degrees.

NWS said the first 21 days of December 2017 were the fifth warmest on record, slightly trailing 2014's average temperature for those days of 61 degrees.

Experts said it will come down to the final 10 days of the year to see whether 2017 will end up the hottest year on record for Phoenix.

More warm and dry conditions are expected for the Southwest as a high pressure sits along the West Coast for the rest of the year, according to NWS. The chance for any significant storms or a push of more cold air in the near future seem low as of Friday afternoon.

