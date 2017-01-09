2 storms forecast to move through Arizona this week

Sunrise over Litchfield Park, Arizona. Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: Jason Andrew via Instagram/Special to 12 News)

After short a break, it looks like the cloudy start to the New Year is on its way back.

The second week of 2017 could bring two storms to Arizona.

Main weather concerns this week:

- Weak storm moves in Monday

- Stronger storm to end the week

The details

Weak Storm Monday – A weak storm system will move through Arizona Monday late morning through the afternoon. The main impact of this storm will be wind in the high country.

Across the northern portion of the state, winds could be in the 40-50 mph range. This storm will also bring a chance of rain/snow to northern and eastern Arizona. However, snow level will be very high, generally around 8,000 feet. Flagstaff could see a few flakes by Monday evening but little to no accumulation expected.

Here in the Valley, an increase in clouds and a very slight (10 percent) chance of rain during the day (late morning to mid-evening).

Stronger storm Friday – This storm is just coming into the forecast so a lot could change but here is the current thinking.

A strong storm will dive into the state Thursday night into Friday. This pattern will bring windy conditions to the entire state, much cooler temperatures on and a chance of rain/snow on Friday.

If the current forecast holds true, snow level could drop to around 6,000 feet with a few inches of snow possible at/above that level.

Again, still a lot of uncertainty with this storm but certainly something to watch throughout the week as it develops.

PHOTOS: Weather and nature photos

(© 2017 KPNX)