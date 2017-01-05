12 Today forecast, Jan. 5, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Friends remembering family killed in crash
-
Explanation behind new lights in the sky
-
Mom's Death Streams On Facebook Live
-
Hope for Hollis
-
Deadly plane crash in Payson
-
Scottsdale family of 4 killed in plane crash
-
RAW: Mysterious lights in the Phoenix sky
-
Way to cut down on safety risks in your home.
-
D-backs sue Maricopa County to get out of Chase Field
-
2 officers shot, suspect dead at Chandler Walmart
More Stories
-
Video streamed live appears to show torture of teen…Jan. 5, 2017, 7:05 a.m.
-
Central Phoenix learning to live with urban coyotesJan. 4, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
Are these your gifts? Presents mistakenly returned…Jan. 3, 2017, 6:03 p.m.