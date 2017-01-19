TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bobcat killed after it attacks 4 people
-
How far can you drive your car on empty
-
Runner reunited with stranger who stepped in
-
Tracking a suspected killer's steps, mistakes
-
Murdered teacher's family speaks
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Little girl's recovery defying the odds
-
Mesa High math teacher shot to dean in Tempe
-
Mesa on edge after child sexual assault
-
12 Today forecast, Jan. 19, 2017
More Stories
-
Phoenix area braces for stormy weekendJan 19, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
-
LIVE: Inclement weather moving into the ValleyJan 19, 2017, 8:44 a.m.
-
3 winter storms to blanket northern Arizona with heavy snowJan 18, 2017, 4:22 p.m.