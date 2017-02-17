12 Today forecast, Feb. 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deadly dog bacteria
-
Verizon unlimited data plan signals price war to come
-
Trump Campaign Had "Regular Contact" With Russia
-
HGTV Smart Home being built in Scottsdale
-
$700K Marijuana bust from four homes in Phoenix area
-
Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site
-
Cement truck rollover on SB Loop 101 in Scottsdale
-
5 reasons why marriages don't work
-
"A day without immigrants" protest planned
-
Trump blasts media during news conference
More Stories
-
Dozens of Phoenix-area dogs diagnosed with rare…Feb 16, 2017, 10:33 p.m.
-
Your voice: From which TV source do you primarily…Dec 30, 2016, 3:20 p.m.
-
Car hits cow, shuts down Van Buren at 41st Ave.Feb 17, 2017, 5:41 a.m.