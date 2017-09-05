WATCH LIVE
On Air 12:55PM
60
Phoenix, AZ
Menu
KPNX Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
I-Team
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Heat
Monsoon
Traffic
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
High School Sports
High School Football
Cardinals & NFL
Suns & NBA
Diamondbacks & MLB
ASU & College
Coyotes & NHL
Olympics
Shows
Arizona Midday
Sunday Square Off
Features
12 Who Care
Call 12
DIY
Food
Health Check 12
Magnify Money
Recipes
Spanish
Verify
Ways 2 Save
Wednesday's Child
Your Voice
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
Newsletters
TV Listings
YourTake
© 2018 KPNX-TV. All Rights Reserved.
These Popsicles Give New Meaning To 'Rosé All Day'
We can now up our alcohol infused dessert game and stay cool through the summer. Angeli Kakade (angelikakade) has the story.
Related Videos
Bookies' Favorite Names For William and Kate's Royal Baby
BUZZ60
120-Year-Old Valentine's Day Cards Discovered in Shoebox
BUZZ60
What Are Your Biggest Wastes of Money?
BUZZ60
Social Media Gets Excited About a 'Hot' Olympics Curling Player
BUZZ60
Why Smiling May Improve Your Run
BUZZ60
Does Olympic Skater Mirai Nagasu Have 'USA' Tattooed on Her Leg?
BUZZ60
Valentine's Date Ideas That Won't Break the Bank
BUZZ60
Lucky Charms Is Replacing This Marshmallow
BUZZ60
North Korea's 'Army of Beauties' Take Over the Winter Olympics
BUZZ60
The Top Reasons Married Couples Argue The Most
BUZZ60
Yes, The Royal Wedding Will Include a Carriage Ride
BUZZ60
What Olympians Eat Will Make You Hungry
BUZZ60
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KPNX-TV. All Rights Reserved.