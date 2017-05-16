WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:45PM
55
Phoenix, AZ
Menu
KPNX Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 KPNX-TV. All Rights Reserved.

The First-Ever Marshmallow Cafe is Opening this Summer

S'mores lovers, get ready! The first-ever marshmallow caf� is coming out this summer! Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) reports.

Related Videos
Hidden Details in Picasso Painting Reveal a Whole New Landscape
BUZZ60
KFCs in the U.K. Are Running Out of Chicken
BUZZ60
Little Girl Wants NASA to Reinstate Pluto as a Full-Fledged Planet
BUZZ60
Scientists Create Human-Sheep Hybrid
BUZZ60
'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Covers Rolling Stone Magazine
BUZZ60
This is the Best City in America To Airbnb Your Home
BUZZ60
Actor Uses the Force to Build Life-Size 'Star Wars' X-Wing Replica
BUZZ60
How to Dye Colorful Easter Eggs Naturally Right From Your Pantry
BUZZ60
Farting Passenger Forces Pilot to Make Emergency Landing After Fight Breaks Out
BUZZ60
Husband's Cheap Valentine's Gift Turns Into $100,000
BUZZ60
Goats On You! Police Officer is Overwhelmed by Salt-Licking Goats
BUZZ60
Prince Harry Gets a New Job and the Queen Approves
BUZZ60
© 2018 KPNX-TV. All Rights Reserved.