What you need to know: Weekend traffic closures in the Valley, Aug. 18-20

Here’s what you need to know for this weekend, August 18 to 21. Drivers in the Valley will have to deal with some closures and a lane restriction.

Indian School Road is closed in both directions on the Interstate 17 for installation work on the wrong-way vehicle detection system starting Friday 9 p.m. until Saturday at noon. Both I-17 off-ramps at Indian School Road are closed. Commuters can use Thomas or Camelback roads as an alternate route. Indian School Road traffic approaching I-17 will be required to make right turns onto the frontage roads to access the on-ramps.

Next, the Interstate 10 eastbound is closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and State Route 51 near downtown Phoenix for quarterly tunnel cleaning and maintenance, Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m. I-17 northbound and southbound ramps to I-10 eastbound are closed during the same times as well. I-10 eastbound traffic will detour to I-17 southbound and can reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor International Airport.

Another I-10 closure is heading westbound. It is closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange and Seventh Avenue for tunnel maintenance Saturday 9 a.m. to Sunday 9 p.m. SR 51 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound is also closed. Loop 202 westbound ramp to I-10 westbound will be open, but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street and use alternate routes, including McDowell Rd. Traffic using the Sky Harbor west end ramp can only access State Route 51 northbound or Loop 202 eastbound. I-10 westbound traffic will be detoured to I-17 northbound at the Split interchange near Sky Harbor and can reconnect with I-10 at the Stack.

I-10 westbound ramp to Loop 303 northbound in Goodyear is closed for bridge-structure painting Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 5 p.m. Drivers can exit I-10 westbound to northbound Sarival Avenue and use westbound McDowell Road and northbound Cotton Lane to access Loop 303 northbound.

There is a lane restriction this weekend in the west Valley where drivers will want to allow extra travel time. I-10 eastbound is narrowed to one lane overnight at 59th Avenue with brief intermittent closures starting Sunday 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m.

The final closure of the weekend is due to the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange construction. I-10 westbound off-ramp at 59th Avenue is closed Saturday 3 a.m. to Sunday 8 p.m. Commuters please avoid the exit during the construction times.

