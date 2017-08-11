What you need to know: Weekend traffic August 11 - 13

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Commuters will deal with a closure and a few areas around the Valley with lane restrictions this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

SR 51 on- and off-ramps at Bell Road are closed from Friday 9 p.m. to Sunday 11 p.m. for pavement improvements. Bell Road right lanes are also closed in both directions at SR 51. Commuters please consider alternate routes, including Greenway Road or Union Hills Drive.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Oakland Raiders for a preseason game this Saturday at 7 p.m. at University of Phoenix Stadium. Freeways in the west Valley will be congested because of the game including the I-10 westbound, Loop 101 northbound at Bethany Home Road and southbound at Glendale Avenue. Fans should allow for extra travel time when heading out to the football game.

There are a few lane restrictions around the Valley and the first one is in the west. I-10 eastbound is narrowed to one lane near 59th Avenue from Sunday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. for bridge construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain interchange. I-10 eastbound is also closed briefly at 59th Avenue as needed. Please allow extra time and consider alternate routes. During any closure, traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue.

Another restriction not mentioned in the video up above is on State Route 51 heading southbound. It’s narrowed to one lane (right lanes closed) overnight between McDowell Road and the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 5 a.m. for overhead sign work. Southbound SR 51 ramps to westbound I-10 and eastbound Loop 202 are closed too during the same hours. The southbound SR 51 off-ramp at McDowell Road is closed. Drivers using SR 51 southbound should consider exiting at Indian School or Thomas roads and using local streets to access westbound I-10 (via 16th or 7th streets) or eastbound Loop 202 (via 24th Street).

The final restriction of the weekend is on the State Route 51 southbound. The freeway is narrowed to two lanes (left lanes closed) between McDowell Road and the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange from Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m. for overhead sign work. Please consider using alternate routes to avoid delays. Southbound 51 ramps to westbound I-10 and eastbound Loop 202 will remain open but expect slow traffic in the area.

Thank you for stopping by and have a fun and safe weekend!

