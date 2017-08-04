What you need to know: Traffic for August 4 -7

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Thank you for visiting 12news.com for the weekend traffic report. Here’s what you need to know for this weekend, August 4-7, 2017.

Commuters will deal with a few closures and areas around the Valley with narrowed lanes this weekend.

I-10 westbound is closed at 59th Avenue for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange, Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 2 p.m. In addition to this closure, the I-10 westbound on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues are also closed. Westbound I-10 commuters will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Drivers can expect heavy traffic and delays near 59th Avenue. Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes such as Loop 101 westbound and southbound in the west Valley.

Overhead message sign work is taking place on a part of the I-17 causing some lane narrowing on Saturday. The I-17 northbound is narrowed to two lanes between Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue on Saturday starting at 5 a.m. till noon. Commuters show allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone. Please watch for highway workers and equipment.

Next there are a couple overnight closures in Phoenix. The first one is on the I-17 southbound. This freeway is narrowed to two lanes overnight near Indian School Road for freeway lighting maintenance starting Sunday 9 p.m. till Monday at 5 a.m. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone.

The other overnight closure is in the west Valley on the I-10. I-10 westbound is narrowed to one lane near 59th Avenue for bridge construction Sunday 9 p.m. till Monday at 5 a.m. During any closure, traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Drivers please allow extra travel time and use caution in work zone areas.

