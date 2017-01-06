What to watch for on the roads this weekend: Jan. 6 - 9

PHOENIX - There are a few road closures to watch out for the weekend of Jan. 6 - 9, 2017 across the greater Phoenix area.

Riggs Road is down to one lane at I-10 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

State Route 51 northbound will be closed between I-10 and McDowell Road from Sunday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Southbound Interstate 17 at 7th Avenue will not be accessible from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. that evening.

I-17 northbound and southbound off-ramps will be closed at Camelback Road from Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 5 a.m.

