Weekend Valley traffic advisories, Feb. 17-19

Road work sign, stock image. (Photo: Kara Grubis/iStock)

Commuters will face a few closures and narrowing lanes in the greater Phoenix area as well as the East Valley.

One closure has been canceled -- along with some events around town -- due to rainy weather conditions Saturday and Sunday. (See: 12ne.ws/forecast.)

The Arizona Department of Transportation has postponed construction of the Interstate 10 heading eastbound from 75th to 51st avenues. More updates to come.

Those looking to use the I-17 northbound and southbound between Van Buren Street to 19th Avenue may want to allow extra time when heading out. I-17 southbound will be narrowed down to two lanes and the northbound freeway narrowed down to one lane within those same streets. Commuters will experience delays starting Friday 10 p.m. till Sunday at 5 a.m.

US 60 heading eastbound will be closed in two different areas, but near each other for East Valley drivers. When heading eastbound to Greenfield Road, you will have to detour off the freeway till Higley, starting Friday evening at 10 p.m. till Saturday at 9 a.m. This closure is due to the installation of traffic-flow sensors that are needed on that freeway. Also note that the on-ramp at Val Vista Drive will be closed during this time as well.

The second part of the 60 eastbound closures is just up the way, but starts on Saturday evening. Traffic flow sensors will be installed between Higley and Power roads this weekend from Saturday 10 p.m. till Sunday at 9 a.m. This installation will also cause the 60 EB on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road to be closed.

Another East Valley alert for the weekend is the 60 being narrowed to one lane in each direction near Peralta Road for annual Arizona Renaissance Festival east of Apache Junction. Expect heavy traffic and delays. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends now through April 2.

Good news for Valley commuters: This Monday is Presidents Day, so traffic should be light.

Don’t forget the umbrellas and have a fun and safe weekend!

(© 2017 KPNX)