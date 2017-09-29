Weekend traffic closures for September 29-October 2

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Thanks for stopping by 12News.com for your weekend traffic closures from September 29 to October 2. Valley drivers need to be aware of a few traffic restrictions this weekend.

Plan ahead for the closure of the I-10 eastbound at 59th Avenue for bridge work from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

This closure will be in place for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

The I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues will be closed.

To get around it, drivers can detour along the on- and off-ramps at 59th Avenue.

You can consider using alternate routes including the Loop 101 northbound and eastbound to avoid traffic backups.

Peoria Avenue will be closed in both directions at the I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The closure will be in place during the installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment.

The off-ramps along the I-17 at Peoria Avenue will be closed in both directions.

Traffic traveling along Peoria Avenue approaching the I-17 will be required to make a right turn onto the frontage road.

The best alternate routes include Dunlap Avenue or Cactus Road. The I-17 on-ramps at Peoria Avenue will remain open.

Bell Road will be closed in both directions at the I-17 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment.

The I-17 north and southbound off-ramps at Bell Road will be closed.

Traffic traveling along Bell Road approaching the I-17 will be required to make right turns onto the frontage road.

If you are traveling in this area, consider using alternate routes like Greenway Road or Union Hills Drive.

The I-17 on-ramps at Bell Road will remain open.

The northbound I-17 off-ramp at Bell Road will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday.

The I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between State Route 587, which is Casa Blanca Road, and the Gila River bridge south of Chandler from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be busy working on a resurfacing project in this area.

The westbound I-10 off-ramp at SR 587 will be closed. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at SR 587 will be restricted at times.

Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time and consider using alternate routes to avoid delays.

Have a great weekend!

© 2017 KPNX-TV