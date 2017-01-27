Weekend freeway closures: Jan. 27-29

PHOENIX - There a few freeway closures to watch out for this weekend, Jan 27-29, 2017 across the greater Phoenix area and East Valley.

• I-10 EB closed between I-17 “Stack” interchange and SR 51 for tunnel maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to I-10 EB closed from Friday 9 p.m. until Saturday 9 a.m. I-10 EB traffic will detour to I-17 SB and can access I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

• I-10 WB closed between I-17 “Split” interchange and Seventh Ave for tunnel maintenance. SR 51 SB ramp to I-10 WB closed. I-17 SB ramp to I-10 WB closed from Saturday 9 p.m. until Sunday 9 a.m. Loop 202 WB ramp to I-10 WB open but all traffic must exit at Seventh St. I-10 WB traffic near airport will detour to I-17 NB.

• SR 51 SB (Piestewa Freeway) closed between Colter St and Highland Ave for traffic-flow sensor installation. SR 51 SB on-ramp at Bethany Home Rd closed from Sunday 9 p.m. until Monday5 a.m. Consider using SB 16th St to EB Highland Ave or Indian School Rd to access SR 51 SB.

• US 60 EB (Superstition Freeway) closed between Alma School Rd and Country Club Dr for traffic-flow sensor installation. Both Loop 101 ramps to the 60 EB closed. 60 EB on-ramp at Dobson Rd closed from Friday 10 p.m. until noon Saturday.

Consider exiting ahead of closure and using EB Baseline Rd or Southern Ave.

