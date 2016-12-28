Water main break snarls Scottsdale commute

Crews deal with a water main break near Shea Boulevard and 90th Street in Scottsdale, Dec. 28, 2016. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A water main break snarled traffic near Shea Boulevard and 90th Street Wednesday morning.

The westbound lanes of Shea near 90th Street were restricted down to one lane as crews worked to shut off the water.

Water was filling all westbound lanes of Shea. There was no word on what caused the break, and crews estimated the closure would be in place all day.

No homes or businesses lost water service, the city said.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area if possible, and take it slow nearby if not.

CHECK TRAFFIC: 12ne.ws/traffic

Cactus Road was suggested as an alternate route.

Copyright 2016 KPNX