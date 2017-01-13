Valley weekend traffic report Jan. 13 - 16

Jen Wahl has a look at your Valley weekend traffic report. Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - There are only two areas of roadwork requiring closures across the Valley for the weekend of January 13 through the 16, 2017.

The first, I-10 near 71st Ave.

It will be closed off and on in both directions for utility work. The closures could last up to 15 minutes. Other ramps that will be closed are the I-10 WB on-ramp near 67th Ave., I-10 EB on-ramp at 75th Ave., and I-10 EB HOV lane on-ramp at 79th Ave.

Alternate routes are McDowell or Van Buren. The intermittent closures will last from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The second is on Grand Ave., which will be narrowed to one lane in both direction off and on between Dysart and Litchfield.

This is because of paving work. ADOT says the project is expected to wrap up at the end of February. Commuters will be affected from 9 p.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Have a great and safe weekend!

