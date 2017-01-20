Valley weekend freeway closures for Jan. 20-23

Jen Wahl reports weekend traffic restrictions for Jan. 20-23, 2017.

PHOENIX - A few freeway closures will affect your driving this weekend.

The eastbound US-60 is closed between Dobson and Alma School from 10 p.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday.

Alternate routes are Baseline or Southern to Alma School to get back to the 60 eastbound.

The southbound State Route 51 will be closed overnight between Indian School and Thomas from Sunday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Alternate routes are 16th St. or 24 St. to Thomas Road to get back to the 51.

