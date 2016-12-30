Truck rollover on Salt River Bridge snarls EB I-10 traffic

A truck rolled over and traffic was restricted to the HOV lane on I-10 in the early-morning hours of Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Interstate 10 eastbound was restricted past 24th Street due to a truck rollover early Friday.

About 6 a.m., the truck rolled over on the Salt River Bridge, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Only the HOV was open. Drivers were advised to expect delays.

Lanes were reopened about 8:30 a.m., ADOT said.

The truck was the only vehicle involved, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Injuries were reported, but it wasn't know how severe.

Heavy traffic on the I-10 eastbound in the early-morning hours of Dec. 30, 2016, after a truck rolled over and traffic was restricted to the HOV lane. (Photo: 12 News)

