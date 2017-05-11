Truck hauling Mother's Day flowers catches fire on I-10 near Gila River Bridge

Firefighters put out a blaze on a truck on I-10 near the Gila River Bridge May 11, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - A semi truck hauling Mother's Day flowers and caught fire near the Gila River Bridge on westbound Interstate 10 Thursday evening.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver is safe after the crash, which closed the freeway. As of 9:45 p.m., the right lane was still closed and there was a 50-minute backup.

The fire started in the tire area of the truck, but the cause isn't yet known.

DPS suggested those headed west on I-10 take Exit 185 to State Route 87 into Chandler.

