TRAFFIC: Avoid these closures from May 12 - May 15

Thank you for visiting 12news.com for the weekend traffic updates for May 12 -May 15. Commuters will detour around a few closures in the west Valley and Phoenix area.

Let’s start with a closure that has been taking place every weekend, but on different areas of the I-17. This weekend the I-17 heading northbound is closed between Glendale Avenue and Dunlap Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. for rubberized asphalt resurfacing.

Northern and Dunlap avenues both narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-17. Commuters can detour on the northbound frontage road or use 19th and 27th avenues. Please allow extra travel time due to heavy traffic.

The next closure is on the 17 as well, the I-17 southbound HOV lane is closed between Dunlap and Glendale avenues Friday 10 p.m. till Monday 5 a.m. In addition to this closure the I-17 northbound area is closed at Glendale Ave.

Now to the West Valley on the 101, Loop 101 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed for bridge work starting Friday 10 p.m. till Monday at 5 a.m. Expect heavy traffic and consider exiting Loop 101 southbound at McDowell Road then travel east to southbound 91st Avenue to access I-10 eastbound.

The next closure is also in west Phoenix, the I-10 eastbound and westbound off ramps are closed at 43rd Avenue for traffic-signal maintenance Saturday 9 p.m. till Sunday 9 p.m. In addition to this closure 43rd Avenue is also closed in both directions between McDowell Rd. and Van Buren St. (no I-10 access). Consider alternate routes, including I-10 off-ramps at 35th or 51st avenues. Please allow extra travel time and use surface streets to detour around this closure on I-10.

The final closure which is not mentioned in the video is I-17 SB off-ramp at 7th Ave. is closed for city of Phoenix waterline project Saturday 5 a.m. till 6 p.m. Please consider using other nearby exits, including Durango St/19th Ave or 7th St.

