Traffic alert: Expect closures on most Valley freeways this weekend

Here’s what you need to know for if you're trying to get around the Phoenix area Friday through Sunday morning. Drivers will have to deal with a handful of closures throughout the Valley this weekend.

Interstate 10 westbound ramp to Loop 303 northbound is closed for pavement work, Friday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and again Saturday 1 a.m. until 10 p.m. Please consider exiting at Sarival Avenue and using westbound McDowell and northbound Cotton Lane.

Loop 303 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound is closed for asphalt paving, Friday 10 p.m. until Sunday 1 p.m. Commuters please consider exiting at Thomas Road and using southbound Cotton Lane, westbound McDowell Road and southbound Perryville Road to I-10.

I-10 westbound is closed between Dysart Road and Estrella Parkway for pavement improvements, Sunday 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. I-10 westbound on-ramp at Avondale Boulevard is also closed. Please allow extra travel time due to heavy traffic and consider alternate routes.

There are two closures on the Interstate 17 freeway this weekend. First, the I-17 off-ramps at Camelback Road are closed in both directions for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system, Friday 9 p.m. until noon Saturday. In addition to the closure Camelback Road is closed in both directions at I-17. Please consider using Indian School or Bethany Home roads to detour around these closures.

The second is the I-17 off-ramps at Bethany Home Road are closed in both directions for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system, Saturday 9 p.m. until noon Sunday. Bethany Home Road is also closed in both directions at I-17. Commuters should consider using Camelback Road or Glendale Avenue as alternate routes.

The final closure of the weekend in on Loop 101 freeway. The Loop 101 eastbound ramp to State Route 51 southbound is closed for resurfacing, Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 11 p.m. State Route 51 on- and off-ramps at Union Hills Drive are closed. State Route 51 right lanes between Bell Rd and Loop 101 are also closed in both directions. Southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to State Route 51 southbound closed.

Please consider alternate routes using Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard to access State Route 51 southbound (via Bell Rd) or to reach Loop 101. Union Hills Drive traffic also can use southbound 32nd or 40th streets to Bell Road to access State Route 51.

Thank you for stopping by and have a fun and safe weekend!

