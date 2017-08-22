These are the roads closed for Pres. Donald Trump's Phoenix visit

As Pres. Donald Trump visits Phoenix for a rally on Tuesday night, a number of road closures are in place downtown that could affect drivers' abilities to get around.
Roads closed:
• Monroe is closed between 2nd and 7th Street
• 3rd Street is closed between Washington and Van Buren
• 5th Street is closed between Jefferson and Van Buren
Additional roads and freeways may close for the presidential motorcade and it travels through the Valley.
If you need to drive near or around downtown there are a few alternate routes to consider.
Possible alternate routes:
• 7th Avenue
• Roosevelt
• Interstate 17
