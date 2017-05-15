Teen girl killed in 2-vehicle Wittmann crash

A van involved in a crash on US 60 in Wittmann May 15, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

A 13-year-old girl has died after a serious crash on US 60 in Wittmann Monday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Just before 4 p.m., a semi truck crashed with a minivan on US 60 near Center Street. The van spun out and off the road into a ditch.

The girl, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the van and pronounced dead at the scene, a DPS spokesperson said.

Three others from inside the van were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Westbound traffic is stopped at 203rd Avenue and eastbound traffic was temporarily shut down at State Route 74, ADOT said.

Police are still investigating.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: 12news.com/traffic

© 2017 KPNX-TV