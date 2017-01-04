SR 85 northbound closed at Baseline Road for haz-mat response

First responders near on the seen of an ammonia leak at a fertilizer plant near Baseline Road and SR 85, Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - State Route 85 northbound was closed at Baseline Road early Wednesday as several agencies responded to an ammonia leak at a fertilizer plant.

Crews from Buckeye, Glendale, and Phoenix were responding to what they're calling a first-alarm haz-mat situation.

There was no word on what caused the leak. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

