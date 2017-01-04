SR 85 northbound closed at Baseline Road for haz-mat response

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - State Route 85 northbound was closed at Baseline Road early Wednesday as several agencies responded to an ammonia leak at a fertilizer plant.
Crews from Buckeye, Glendale, and Phoenix were responding to what they're calling a first-alarm haz-mat situation.
There was no word on what caused the leak. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.
