Southbound I-17 closed at Munds Park for collision involving carjacking

MUNDS PARK, Ariz. - Southbound Interstate 17 was closed Sunday morning following a collision involving a car jacking, according to Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Department of Public Safety.

A report of a red mustang driving reckless southbound along I-17 north of Camp Verde was received.

After the mustang crashed with another car, the suspect took a white GMC SUV.

DPS Troopers followed the SUV and were fired at by the suspect.

No one was reported injured by gunshots.

On milepost 307.8, north of Munds Park, the suspect collided head-on with a semi truck.

The suspect was flown to the hospital due to serious life-threatening injuries. The semi driver had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ground.

Southbound I-17 is still close at milepost 317, there is no estimate for when the freeway will reopen. The Arizona Department of Transportation said alternate routes include taking State Route 89 south to State Route 69 or taking State Route 87 south to State Route 260 west.

Northbound I-17 remains open.

