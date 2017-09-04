Slow going on I-17 southbound as Labor Day weekend wraps up

Slow traffic on Interstate 17 on Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2017. (Photo: Arizona DOT)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says heavy holiday traffic is causing delays on southbound Interstate 17 near Payson.

The delays are around Camp Verde between State Route 260 and Cordes Junction and near Black Canyon City.

Drivers hitting the road Labor Day should plan for extra travel time and make sure to pack enough water and an emergency kit.

Heavy holiday traffic on I-17 southbound and SR 260 between Payson and Kohls Ranch. Allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/Mn3nJ7L2rP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 4, 2017

Around 2:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said there was a 15-mile slowdown along I-17 southbound through Cordes Junction.

