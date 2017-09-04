KPNX
Slow going on I-17 southbound as Labor Day weekend wraps up

Expect slower speeds on I-17 this weekend between New River and Sunset Point Rest area.

Associated Press and 12 News , KPNX 4:29 PM. MST September 04, 2017

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says heavy holiday traffic is causing delays on southbound Interstate 17 near Payson.

The delays are around Camp Verde between State Route 260 and Cordes Junction and near Black Canyon City.

Drivers hitting the road Labor Day should plan for extra travel time and make sure to pack enough water and an emergency kit.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said there was a 15-mile slowdown along I-17 southbound through Cordes Junction.

