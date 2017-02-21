Rolled-over truck closes WB I-10, driver seriously injured

A rolled-over truck on Interstate 10 closed westbound lanes from 43rd to 51st avenues, Feb. 21, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A truck rolled over on the freeway closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 from 43rd to 51st avenues, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. and the closure lasted for hours.

Drivers were able to reenter I-10 at 51st Avenue, and the eastbound lanes remained open.

The westbound lanes reopened before 5 a.m.

The man driving the truck was hospitalized with serious injuries.

