Rolled-over truck closes WB I-10, driver seriously injured

12 News , KPNX 5:15 AM. MST February 21, 2017

PHOENIX - A truck rolled over on the freeway closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 from 43rd to 51st avenues, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. and the closure lasted for hours. 

Drivers were able to reenter I-10 at 51st Avenue, and the eastbound lanes remained open.

The westbound lanes reopened before 5 a.m.

The man driving the truck was hospitalized with serious injuries.

