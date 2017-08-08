Propane truck fire shuts down I-17 south of Black Canyon City

A propane tanker caught fire on I-17 near Black Canyon City. (Photo: Sky 12)

Interstate 17 is closed in both directions in the Black Canyon City area because of a propane tanker fire.

The freeway is closed between mileposts 232 and 242. Northbound traffic is exiting at New River Road and southbound drivers are exiting at State Route 69.

Daisy Mountain fire officials called the situation "very hazardous" and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Phoenix FD said it was assisting in battling the fire. Fire officials said there is an estimated 300 gallons of propane in the tanker and there is also a brush fire.

Initial information shows that the fire stemmed from a tire blowout on the tanker.

Crews are currently on scene of a hazardous situation involving a propane tanker. pic.twitter.com/STBxiHVlQl — Daisy Mtn Fire Dept (@DaisyMtnFire) August 8, 2017

ADOT suggested northbound drivers could take State Route 87 to State Route 260 (through Payson and Camp Verde) or US 60 to US 93 and State Route 89 (through Wickenburg and Prescott).

Officials advised drivers to delay traveling if possible.

It's not clear when the roadway will reopen.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC

© 2017 KPNX-TV