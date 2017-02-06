Progress slow for Arizona wrong-way freeway detection system

Workers install a "wrong way" sign low to the ground. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is in the final design stages of wrong-way drunk driver warning system that would be triggered by sensors on roadways. The prototype system involves sensors at key exit ramps on the I-17 that would alert law enforcement of a wrong way driver entering the freeway.

“Our focus is on quickly alerting law enforcement and warning other freeway drivers when a wrong-way vehicle is detected, so information gained from evaluating these individual ramp detection systems will assist in that design process,” said Doug Nintzel, a spokesperson for ADOT.

ADOT is evaluating the performance of several wrong-way detection systems designed and built by three private companies, Nintzel said. Information gained from testing will help in the design of the I-17 prototype system in Phoenix. ADOT did not provide a time frame for when the I-17 prototype would be finished.

States including Texas, New York, Wisconsin and Florida have implemented some form of wrong-way notification systems that alert police in real time that a driver has entered an exit ramp headed in the wrong way.

The cost of such systems range from $100,000 to several million dollars. States use them on specific freeway ramps and toll roads, depending on priority areas identified by law enforcement.

In addition to conducting sensor tests, ADOT has posted more than 500 large “wrong way” signs at key exit ramps. The 911 call center operated by The Department of Public Safety also uses a message alert system on overhead signs when a wrong-way driver is detected on freeway cameras.

Experts add that wrong way driving is first and foremost about drunk driving. ADOT and the governor's office have dedicated millions of dollars to driver's education, marketing, and new laws all meant to curb drunk driving.

