Phoenix FD: 1 dead, 2 hurt as car hits power pole, burst into flames

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - A driver is dead after crashing into a power pole in northeast Phoenix Wednesday night, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Two others were taken to the hospital in "serious but stable condition," a fire official said.

When fire units arrived at the scene near 64th Street and Shea Boulevard, they found the car on fire.

Another vehicle involved in the crash was still in the street.

Police are still investigating.

© 2017 KPNX-TV