Phoenix debris fire shuts down Grand Avenue at 19th Avenue

A structure fire near the Arizona State Fair Grounds shut down west Grand and 19 avenues Monday evening in Phoenix.

12 News , KPNX 5:52 PM. MST September 04, 2017

A debris fire has shut down traffic in both directions on Grand Avenue near 19th Avenue Monday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT advised drivers to use local streets, Interstate 10 or Interstate 17 to get by.

Phoenix fire officials said they were using a "large volume of water" to try to gain control of the fire, which is fueled by debris made up largely of palm fronds and other garbage.

Firefighters are trying to keep it from spreading homes to the north of the blaze.

