Phoenix again ranks 2nd in nation for red light deaths

Videos of violent crashes and terrifying close calls show just what can happen when a red light runner plows through an intersection.

According to the National Coalition for Safer Roads, the city of Phoenix once again ranked as the second-most dangerous city in the nation for red light fatalities.

The statistics were released as part of Stop on Red Week from Aug. 6-12.

“I'm not surprised. I feel like you see it so much,” said driver Alicia Guzman.

The coalition’s most recent data looked at crashes from 2005 to 2015.

While a breakdown of the numbers has yet to be released, a prior study looking at data from 2003 to 2013 found 127 people were killed by red light runners in Phoenix during that time period.

Phoenix beat out cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago.

The study also found about half of those killed were pedestrians, bicyclists and people in other vehicles hit by a red light runner.

You can find more information on the study and Stop on Red Week on the National Coalition for Safer Roads’ website.

