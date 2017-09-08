One of Arizona's most dangerous train crossings is set for a safety redesign

A train. (Photo: moodboard/Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - Safety improvements are about to be made at a Phoenix railroad crossing identified as one of the most dangerous in the country.

Work ordered by the Arizona Corporation Commission will add a second traffic signal and improve signal timing at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe crossing at 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Work begins this weekend. It is expected to take 60 days and require full closures and lesser traffic restrictions.

The crossing is among five Arizona sites included on a Federal Railroad Administration list of 15 most dangerous crossings nationally.

The 15 crossings had multiple collisions involving trains, automobiles and pedestrians, and the commission says the 35th Avenue crossing had 25 incidents resulting in nine injuries since 2006.

The five Arizona crossings are along Grand Avenue in metro Phoenix.

